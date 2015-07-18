July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship match on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Molde 1 Bodo Glimt 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 11 3 2 43 15 36
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 16 9 4 3 27 18 31
3 Valerenga Oslo 16 9 3 4 33 23 30
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 16 9 1 6 31 22 28
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 16 8 3 5 29 27 27
6 Molde 17 7 4 6 36 20 25
7 Odd Grenland 16 5 7 4 23 22 22
8 Lillestrom * 16 5 7 4 23 21 21
9 Bodo Glimt 17 6 2 9 26 35 20
10 IK Start 16 5 4 7 26 26 19
11 Aalesund 16 5 4 7 22 36 19
12 Sarpsborg 08 16 4 6 6 18 22 18
13 FK Haugesund 16 4 5 7 15 26 17
-------------------------
14 Tromso 16 4 4 8 23 27 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 16 3 6 7 23 36 15
16 Sandefjord Fotball 16 2 3 11 15 37 9
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation