Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Kristiansund BK 1 Brann Bergen 0 Sunday, April 9 Lillestrom 0 FK Haugesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 3 Viking Stavanger 0 Stabaek 2 Odd Grenland 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Aalesund 1 Tromso 3 Sogndal 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Saturday, April 8 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sarpsborg 08 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 3 Tromso 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 6 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 7 Brann Bergen 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 9 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 10 Sogndal 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 11 Lillestrom 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 12 Kristiansund BK 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 13 Sandefjord Fotball 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 ------------------------- 14 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 16 Viking Stavanger 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17