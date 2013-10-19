Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 19
IK Start 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Tromso 4 Viking Stavanger 3
Friday, October 18
Sarpsborg 08 3 Brann Bergen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 16 8 3 45 23 56
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 26 16 5 5 60 26 53
3 Viking Stavanger 27 11 10 6 37 30 43
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 26 12 6 8 33 31 42
-------------------------
5 Aalesund 26 11 7 8 49 41 40
6 Molde 26 10 8 8 45 36 38
7 Brann Bergen 27 10 5 12 41 42 35
8 Odd Grenland 26 9 6 11 33 30 33
9 Lillestrom 26 8 9 9 32 35 33
10 IK Start 27 8 8 11 41 45 32
11 Valerenga Oslo 26 8 6 12 36 46 30
12 Sogndal 26 7 9 10 28 40 30
13 Sandnes Ulf 26 8 6 12 30 49 30
-------------------------
14 Tromso 27 7 7 13 38 43 28
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 27 7 6 14 36 54 27
16 Honefoss BK 26 5 10 11 29 42 25
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 20
Honefoss BK v Molde (1330)
FK Haugesund v Lillestrom (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sogndal v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Aalesund v Stromsgodset IF (1700)