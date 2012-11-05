Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 5
Sogndal 1 Valerenga Oslo 0
Sunday, November 4
Aalesund 2 FK Haugesund 2
Honefoss BK 1 Sandnes Ulf 1
Lillestrom 6 Stabaek 0
Stromsgodset IF 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Viking Stavanger 2 Brann Bergen 1
Saturday, November 3
Tromso 1 Molde 1
Friday, November 2
Fredrikstad 4 Odd Grenland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 28 17 5 6 48 31 56
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 28 16 7 5 58 37 55
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 14 10 4 49 24 52
-------------------------
4 Tromso 27 13 7 7 42 26 46
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 28 13 7 8 39 34 46
6 Brann Bergen 28 13 3 12 57 46 42
7 Valerenga Oslo 28 12 5 11 40 40 41
8 FK Haugesund 28 10 8 10 45 40 38
9 Aalesund 28 8 11 9 37 37 35
10 Lillestrom 28 8 11 9 44 46 35
11 Odd Grenland 28 9 7 12 36 43 34
12 Honefoss BK 28 7 12 9 29 37 33
13 Sogndal 28 7 10 11 26 35 31
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 28 8 3 17 41 57 27
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 27 6 8 13 36 51 26
R16 Stabaek 28 4 2 22 22 65 14
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation