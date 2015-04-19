April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Bodo Glimt 2 Odd Grenland 4
Molde 5 Aalesund 1
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Sarpsborg 08 0
Stabaek 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Tromso 1 Lillestrom 1
Saturday, April 18
Mjondalen IF 1 IK Start 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Friday, April 17
Valerenga Oslo 2 FK Haugesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Odd Grenland 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 2 1 0 12 1 7
3 Valerenga Oslo 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
4 Molde 3 2 0 1 9 4 6
-------------------------
5 Sandefjord Fotball 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
6 IK Start 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
7 Mjondalen IF 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
8 Sarpsborg 08 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Stabaek 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
10 Viking Stavanger 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
11 Lillestrom * 3 0 3 0 3 3 2
12 Stromsgodset IF 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
13 Tromso 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 3 0 1 2 2 11 1
16 Bodo Glimt 3 0 0 3 4 10 0
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation