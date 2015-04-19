April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 19 Bodo Glimt 2 Odd Grenland 4 Molde 5 Aalesund 1 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Sarpsborg 08 0 Stabaek 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Tromso 1 Lillestrom 1 Saturday, April 18 Mjondalen IF 1 IK Start 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Friday, April 17 Valerenga Oslo 2 FK Haugesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Odd Grenland 3 3 0 0 8 3 9 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 2 1 0 12 1 7 3 Valerenga Oslo 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 4 Molde 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 ------------------------- 5 Sandefjord Fotball 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 6 IK Start 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 7 Mjondalen IF 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 8 Sarpsborg 08 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 9 Stabaek 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 10 Viking Stavanger 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 11 Lillestrom * 3 0 3 0 3 3 2 12 Stromsgodset IF 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 13 Tromso 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 3 0 1 2 1 9 1 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 3 0 1 2 2 11 1 16 Bodo Glimt 3 0 0 3 4 10 0 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation