Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 FK Haugesund 2 Bodo Glimt 1 Lillestrom 1 IK Start 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Odd Grenland 2 Sogndal 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Tromso 0 Valerenga Oslo 3 Saturday, October 22 Brann Bergen 2 Molde 1 Stabaek 1 Sarpsborg 08 2 Friday, October 21 Viking Stavanger 2 Aalesund 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 20 6 2 63 22 66 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 28 14 6 8 38 25 48 3 Odd Grenland 28 14 6 8 40 31 48 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 28 12 8 8 43 39 44 ------------------------- 5 Sarpsborg 08 28 12 8 8 32 33 44 6 Molde 28 12 6 10 45 41 42 7 Stromsgodset IF 28 11 7 10 41 39 40 8 Viking Stavanger 28 11 7 10 31 33 40 9 Aalesund 28 11 5 12 39 46 38 10 Sogndal 28 8 12 8 30 30 36 11 Valerenga Oslo 28 9 7 12 38 38 34 12 Lillestrom 28 7 9 12 43 49 30 13 Bodo Glimt 28 8 6 14 35 41 30 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 28 8 6 14 31 43 30 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 28 7 7 14 32 39 28 R16 IK Start 28 2 10 16 22 54 16 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)