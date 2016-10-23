Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 FK Haugesund 2 Bodo Glimt 1 Lillestrom 1 IK Start 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Odd Grenland 2 Sogndal 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Tromso 0 Valerenga Oslo 3 Saturday, October 22 Brann Bergen 2 Molde 1 Stabaek 1 Sarpsborg 08 2 Friday, October 21 Viking Stavanger 2 Aalesund 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 20 6 2 63 22 66 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 28 14 6 8 38 25 48 3 Odd Grenland 28 14 6 8 40 31 48 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 28 12 8 8 43 39 44 ------------------------- 5 Sarpsborg 08 28 12 8 8 32 33 44 6 Molde 28 12 6 10 45 41 42 7 Stromsgodset IF 28 11 7 10 41 39 40 8 Viking Stavanger 28 11 7 10 31 33 40 9 Aalesund 28 11 5 12 39 46 38 10 Sogndal 28 8 12 8 30 30 36 11 Valerenga Oslo 28 9 7 12 38 38 34 12 Lillestrom 28 7 9 12 43 49 30 13 Bodo Glimt 28 8 6 14 35 41 30 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 28 8 6 14 31 43 30 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 28 7 7 14 32 39 28 R16 IK Start 28 2 10 16 22 54 16 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation