April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Monday HÃnefoss BK 1 Fredrikstad 1 Molde 2 Brann Bergen 1 Odd Grenland 2 Lillestrom 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Sogndal 0 Sandnes Ulf 1 Aalesund 1 Stromsgodset IF 3 FK Haugesund 3 Tromso 3 Stabaek 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tromso 3 2 1 0 4 0 7 ------------------------- 2 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 3 Sogndal 3 1 2 0 4 0 5 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 ------------------------- 5 Fredrikstad 3 1 1 1 6 3 4 6 FK Haugesund 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 7 Viking Stavanger 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 7 7 4 9 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 10 Aalesund 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 10 Honefoss BK 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 12 Brann Bergen 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 13 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 14 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 16 Stabaek 3 0 1 2 1 8 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation