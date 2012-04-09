April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Monday
HÃnefoss BK 1 Fredrikstad 1
Molde 2 Brann Bergen 1
Odd Grenland 2 Lillestrom 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Sogndal 0
Sandnes Ulf 1 Aalesund 1
Stromsgodset IF 3 FK Haugesund 3
Tromso 3 Stabaek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tromso 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
-------------------------
2 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
3 Sogndal 3 1 2 0 4 0 5
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
-------------------------
5 Fredrikstad 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
6 FK Haugesund 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
7 Viking Stavanger 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 7 7 4
9 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 Aalesund 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
10 Honefoss BK 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
12 Brann Bergen 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
13 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
14 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
16 Stabaek 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation