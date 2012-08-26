Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 26 FK Haugesund 4 Stabaek 1 Honefoss BK 0 Tromso 1 Molde 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Viking Stavanger 1 Sandnes Ulf 3 Sogndal 1 Saturday, August 25 Stromsgodset IF 3 Lillestrom 3 Friday, August 24 Odd Grenland 1 Brann Bergen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 20 13 2 5 35 20 41 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 20 12 4 4 42 28 40 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 10 1 34 16 37 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 20 8 7 5 35 24 31 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 20 9 4 7 28 26 31 6 Tromso 19 8 6 5 31 22 30 7 Brann Bergen 20 9 2 9 38 29 29 8 Honefoss BK 20 7 8 5 22 22 29 9 Valerenga Oslo 20 8 4 8 28 29 28 10 Odd Grenland 20 7 4 9 27 35 25 11 Lillestrom 20 5 9 6 30 34 24 12 Aalesund 19 5 8 6 24 24 23 13 Sandnes Ulf 19 5 5 9 23 34 20 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 20 4 7 9 19 29 19 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 19 4 3 12 26 38 15 16 Stabaek 20 3 1 16 17 49 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 27 Fredrikstad v Aalesund (1700)