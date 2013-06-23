June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 23
Aalesund 2 Viking Stavanger 1
FK Haugesund 2 Brann Bergen 1
Honefoss BK 1 Odd Grenland 1
Sandnes Ulf 1 Sogndal 3
Tromso 2 Lillestrom 0
Saturday, June 22
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Stromsgodset IF 0
Sarpsborg 08 2 IK Start 1
Valerenga Oslo 3 Molde 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 13 9 2 2 26 9 29
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 8 3 2 24 12 27
3 Aalesund 13 7 2 4 26 17 23
4 Viking Stavanger 13 7 2 4 16 13 23
5 Brann Bergen 13 7 0 6 17 17 21
6 FK Haugesund 13 6 2 5 17 16 20
7 Tromso 13 5 4 4 20 14 19
8 Sogndal 13 5 4 4 18 20 19
9 Sarpsborg 08 13 4 5 4 18 25 17
10 Lillestrom 13 4 3 6 18 23 15
11 Honefoss BK 13 3 5 5 15 19 14
12 Valerenga Oslo 13 4 2 7 16 22 14
13 IK Start 13 3 4 6 16 25 13
14 Odd Grenland 13 3 3 7 11 15 12
15 Molde 13 2 5 6 18 20 11
16 Sandnes Ulf 13 2 4 7 10 19 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation