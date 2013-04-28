April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Molde 1 Stromsgodset IF 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Sandnes Ulf 1
Sarpsborg 08 1 Honefoss BK 1
Tromso 2 FK Haugesund 1
Viking Stavanger 4 Sogndal 1
Saturday, April 27
Lillestrom 3 IK Start 2
Valerenga Oslo 2 Aalesund 1
Friday, April 26
Brann Bergen 2 Odd Grenland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aalesund 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
3 Viking Stavanger 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 6 4 0 2 8 7 12
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 3 1 2 11 5 10
6 Lillestrom 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
7 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
8 Tromso 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
9 IK Start 6 2 2 2 11 11 8
10 Sandnes Ulf 6 2 2 2 4 5 8
11 Sarpsborg 08 6 1 4 1 6 7 7
12 Valerenga Oslo 6 2 0 4 4 10 6
13 Honefoss BK 6 1 2 3 9 10 5
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 6 1 2 3 5 12 5
-------------------------
15 Odd Grenland 6 1 1 4 4 7 4
16 Molde 6 0 1 5 5 10 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation