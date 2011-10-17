Oct 17 Norwegian championship results
and standings on Monday
IK Start 3 Brann Bergen 1
Sunday
FK Haugesund 3 Fredrikstad 2
Molde 0 Odd Grenland 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Aalesund 2
Sarpsborg 08 0 Tromso 2
Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Saturday
Lillestrom 1 Stabaek 1
Friday
Valerenga Oslo 3 Viking Stavanger 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 26 16 5 5 47 32 53
-------------------------
2 Tromso 26 13 6 7 46 31 45
3 Valerenga Oslo 26 13 5 8 37 27 44
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 12 7 6 59 30 43
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 26 12 4 10 47 39 40
6 Brann Bergen 26 11 6 9 41 43 39
7 Odd Grenland 26 11 6 9 37 40 39
8 Stromsgodset IF 26 10 8 8 36 34 38
9 Stabaek 25 11 4 10 42 43 37
10 Aalesund 25 9 6 10 27 32 33
11 Lillestrom 26 9 5 12 45 47 32
12 Viking Stavanger 26 8 8 10 27 35 32
13 Sogndal 26 7 8 11 22 29 29
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 25 8 4 13 32 36 28
-------------------------
15 IK Start 26 7 3 16 35 50 24
16 Sarpsborg 08 26 4 5 17 26 58 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation playoff
15-16: Relegation