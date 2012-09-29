Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
Lillestrom 0 Viking Stavanger 0
Friday, September 28
Rosenborg Trondheim 5 FK Haugesund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 10 2 45 20 46
-------------------------
2 Molde 23 14 3 6 37 24 45
3 Stromsgodset IF 23 13 5 5 49 32 44
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 23 11 3 9 47 34 36
-------------------------
5 Tromso 22 10 6 6 37 24 36
6 Viking Stavanger 24 10 6 8 33 31 36
7 FK Haugesund 24 9 7 8 40 33 34
8 Valerenga Oslo 23 10 4 9 35 34 34
9 Honefoss BK 23 7 9 7 26 29 30
10 Aalesund 23 7 8 8 30 31 29
11 Odd Grenland 23 8 5 10 29 37 29
12 Lillestrom 24 6 10 8 34 42 28
13 Fredrikstad 23 7 3 13 32 43 24
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 23 5 8 10 22 32 23
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 22 5 6 11 28 44 21
16 Stabaek 23 4 1 18 19 53 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Honefoss BK v Sogndal (1600)
Molde v Stabaek (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Odd Grenland (1600)
Tromso v Aalesund (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Brann Bergen (1700)
Monday, October 1
Fredrikstad v Valerenga Oslo (1700)