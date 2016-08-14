Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Aalesund 0 Molde 2 FK Haugesund 2 Tromso 1 Odd Grenland 0 Sarpsborg 08 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 IK Start 1 Viking Stavanger 2 Stabaek 2 Saturday, August 13 Bodo Glimt 1 Lillestrom 1 Valerenga Oslo 3 Brann Bergen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 15 4 1 46 14 49 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 20 11 5 4 28 18 38 3 Brann Bergen 20 11 3 6 28 17 36 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 20 10 4 6 33 25 34 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 20 10 4 6 34 30 34 6 Sarpsborg 08 20 9 5 6 22 22 32 7 Molde 20 9 4 7 35 33 31 8 Viking Stavanger 20 9 4 7 22 24 31 9 Sogndal 20 6 8 6 23 24 26 10 Valerenga Oslo 20 7 3 10 28 29 24 11 Lillestrom 20 5 6 9 31 35 21 12 Tromso 20 5 6 9 23 30 21 13 Bodo Glimt 20 5 5 10 24 30 20 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 20 5 4 11 23 36 19 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 20 4 5 11 23 31 17 16 IK Start 20 0 8 12 16 41 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S