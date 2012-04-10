April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday
Valerenga Oslo 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tromso 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
-------------------------
2 Valerenga Oslo 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
3 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
-------------------------
4 Sogndal 3 1 2 0 4 0 5
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
6 Fredrikstad 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
7 FK Haugesund 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 7 7 4
9 Viking Stavanger 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Aalesund 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
10 Honefoss BK 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
12 Brann Bergen 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
13 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
14 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
16 Stabaek 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 13
Fredrikstad v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)
Sunday, April 15
Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1600)
Brann Bergen v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Sogndal v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1800)
Monday, April 16
Stabaek v HÃnefoss BK (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)