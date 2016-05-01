May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 IK Start 2 Stromsgodset IF 2 Sogndal 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Stabaek 1 Odd Grenland 2 Tromso 1 Brann Bergen 0 Viking Stavanger 3 FK Haugesund 2 Saturday, April 30 Lillestrom 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Molde 1 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 6 1 1 14 3 19 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 8 5 2 1 10 4 17 3 Molde 8 5 2 1 15 10 17 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 8 4 2 2 11 8 14 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 8 4 2 2 8 7 14 6 Lillestrom 8 3 4 1 16 10 13 7 FK Haugesund 8 4 1 3 15 12 13 8 Viking Stavanger 8 4 1 3 8 10 13 9 Sarpsborg 08 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 10 Tromso 8 2 3 3 5 13 9 11 Sogndal 8 2 2 4 4 8 8 12 Aalesund 8 2 1 5 10 10 7 13 Bodo Glimt 7 2 1 4 10 11 7 ------------------------- 14 Valerenga Oslo 8 2 0 6 7 13 6 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 8 1 1 6 7 14 4 16 IK Start 8 0 4 4 5 14 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 Bodo Glimt v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)