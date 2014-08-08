Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 8
Brann Bergen 1 Aalesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 18 13 4 1 39 14 43
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 18 10 5 3 26 16 35
3 Stromsgodset IF 18 10 4 4 29 21 34
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 18 8 7 3 38 27 31
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 8 6 4 36 30 30
6 Lillestrom 18 7 6 5 29 21 27
7 Viking Stavanger 18 6 9 3 26 20 27
8 Sarpsborg 08 18 6 6 6 25 31 24
9 IK Start 18 6 4 8 26 33 22
10 Stabaek 18 7 1 10 27 35 22
11 FK Haugesund 18 5 5 8 27 26 20
12 Sogndal 18 5 5 8 19 27 20
13 Aalesund 19 4 6 9 19 24 18
-------------------------
14 Bodo Glimt 18 5 3 10 26 34 18
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 19 4 3 12 22 34 15
16 Sandnes Ulf 18 2 4 12 14 35 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 9
Valerenga Oslo v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Sunday, August 10
Molde v Stabaek (1330)
Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Lillestrom (1600)
Sogndal v Bodo Glimt (1600)
FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1700)