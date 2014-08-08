Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 8 Brann Bergen 1 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 18 13 4 1 39 14 43 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 18 10 5 3 26 16 35 3 Stromsgodset IF 18 10 4 4 29 21 34 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 18 8 7 3 38 27 31 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 8 6 4 36 30 30 6 Lillestrom 18 7 6 5 29 21 27 7 Viking Stavanger 18 6 9 3 26 20 27 8 Sarpsborg 08 18 6 6 6 25 31 24 9 IK Start 18 6 4 8 26 33 22 10 Stabaek 18 7 1 10 27 35 22 11 FK Haugesund 18 5 5 8 27 26 20 12 Sogndal 18 5 5 8 19 27 20 13 Aalesund 19 4 6 9 19 24 18 ------------------------- 14 Bodo Glimt 18 5 3 10 26 34 18 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 19 4 3 12 22 34 15 16 Sandnes Ulf 18 2 4 12 14 35 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 9 Valerenga Oslo v Sarpsborg 08 (1330) Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Sunday, August 10 Molde v Stabaek (1330) Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Lillestrom (1600) Sogndal v Bodo Glimt (1600) FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1700)