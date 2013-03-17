Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 IK Start 3 Honefoss BK 2 Lillestrom 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 Odd Grenland 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Sogndal 2 Tromso 2 Stromsgodset IF 2 Sandnes Ulf 0 Saturday, March 16 Aalesund 3 FK Haugesund 0 Brann Bergen 3 Valerenga Oslo 1 Friday, March 15 Viking Stavanger 2 Molde 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aalesund 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Stromsgodset IF 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 IK Start 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Sarpsborg 08 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Tromso 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Sogndal 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 11 Honefoss BK 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 12 Molde 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Odd Grenland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 14 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 16 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint