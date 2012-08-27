Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 27
Fredrikstad 1 Aalesund 3
Sunday, August 26
FK Haugesund 4 Stabaek 1
Honefoss BK 0 Tromso 1
Molde 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Sandnes Ulf 3 Sogndal 1
Saturday, August 25
Stromsgodset IF 3 Lillestrom 3
Friday, August 24
Odd Grenland 1 Brann Bergen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 20 13 2 5 35 20 41
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 20 12 4 4 42 28 40
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 10 1 34 16 37
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 20 8 7 5 35 24 31
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 20 9 4 7 28 26 31
6 Tromso 19 8 6 5 31 22 30
7 Brann Bergen 20 9 2 9 38 29 29
8 Honefoss BK 20 7 8 5 22 22 29
9 Valerenga Oslo 20 8 4 8 28 29 28
10 Aalesund 20 6 8 6 27 25 26
11 Odd Grenland 20 7 4 9 27 35 25
12 Lillestrom 20 5 9 6 30 34 24
13 Sandnes Ulf 19 5 5 9 23 34 20
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 20 4 7 9 19 29 19
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 20 4 3 13 27 41 15
16 Stabaek 20 3 1 16 17 49 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation