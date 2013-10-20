Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Aalesund 0 Stromsgodset IF 1
FK Haugesund 3 Lillestrom 2
Honefoss BK 0 Molde 1
Sandnes Ulf 2 Odd Grenland 4
Sogndal 1 Valerenga Oslo 2
Saturday, October 19
IK Start 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Tromso 4 Viking Stavanger 3
Friday, October 18
Sarpsborg 08 3 Brann Bergen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 27 17 5 5 61 26 56
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 16 8 3 45 23 56
3 FK Haugesund 27 13 6 8 36 33 45
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 27 11 10 6 37 30 43
-------------------------
5 Molde 27 11 8 8 46 36 41
6 Aalesund 27 11 7 9 49 42 40
7 Odd Grenland 27 10 6 11 37 32 36
8 Brann Bergen 27 10 5 12 41 42 35
9 Lillestrom 27 8 9 10 34 38 33
10 Valerenga Oslo 27 9 6 12 38 47 33
11 IK Start 27 8 8 11 41 45 32
12 Sogndal 27 7 9 11 29 42 30
13 Sandnes Ulf 27 8 6 13 32 53 30
-------------------------
14 Tromso 27 7 7 13 38 43 28
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 27 7 6 14 36 54 27
16 Honefoss BK 27 5 10 12 29 43 25
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation