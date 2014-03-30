March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Bodo Glimt 1 Aalesund 1
Sandnes Ulf 1 Odd Grenland 1
Sarpsborg 08 3 Brann Bergen 0
Stabaek 3 Sogndal 0
Stromsgodset IF 4 IK Start 2
Saturday, March 29
FK Haugesund 1 Lillestrom 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Friday, March 28
Molde 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
1 Stabaek 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
3 Stromsgodset IF 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
-------------------------
4 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
6 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Aalesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Odd Grenland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Bodo Glimt 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 FK Haugesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Sandnes Ulf 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 IK Start 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
-------------------------
14 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation