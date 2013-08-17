Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 17 Molde 1 Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Valerenga Oslo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 12 6 2 36 17 42 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 19 12 3 4 43 19 39 3 Aalesund 19 10 4 5 42 28 34 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 19 8 7 4 25 19 31 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 19 9 3 7 25 25 30 6 Brann Bergen 19 8 3 8 29 29 27 7 Odd Grenland 20 7 5 8 24 21 26 8 Valerenga Oslo 20 7 5 8 29 33 26 9 Molde 20 6 7 7 30 28 25 10 Lillestrom 19 6 5 8 24 28 23 11 Sogndal 19 5 8 6 25 30 23 12 Sandnes Ulf 19 6 4 9 22 33 22 13 Tromso 19 5 6 8 29 29 21 ------------------------- 14 IK Start 19 4 6 9 25 38 18 ------------------------- 15 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 5 10 25 42 17 16 Honefoss BK 19 3 7 9 21 35 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 18 IK Start v FK Haugesund (1330) Honefoss BK v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Sogndal (1600) Tromso v Aalesund (1600) Viking Stavanger v Brann Bergen (1700) Monday, August 19 Lillestrom v Stromsgodset IF (1700)