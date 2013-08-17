Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 17
Molde 1 Odd Grenland 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 12 6 2 36 17 42
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 19 12 3 4 43 19 39
3 Aalesund 19 10 4 5 42 28 34
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 19 8 7 4 25 19 31
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 19 9 3 7 25 25 30
6 Brann Bergen 19 8 3 8 29 29 27
7 Odd Grenland 20 7 5 8 24 21 26
8 Valerenga Oslo 20 7 5 8 29 33 26
9 Molde 20 6 7 7 30 28 25
10 Lillestrom 19 6 5 8 24 28 23
11 Sogndal 19 5 8 6 25 30 23
12 Sandnes Ulf 19 6 4 9 22 33 22
13 Tromso 19 5 6 8 29 29 21
-------------------------
14 IK Start 19 4 6 9 25 38 18
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 5 10 25 42 17
16 Honefoss BK 19 3 7 9 21 35 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 18
IK Start v FK Haugesund (1330)
Honefoss BK v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Sogndal (1600)
Tromso v Aalesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Brann Bergen (1700)
Monday, August 19
Lillestrom v Stromsgodset IF (1700)