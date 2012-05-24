May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship matches on Thursday
FK Haugesund 1 HÃnefoss BK 1
Lillestrom 0 Aalesund 0
Molde 3 Tromso 2
Wednesday, May 23
Brann Bergen 2 Fredrikstad 0
Sogndal 0 Sandnes Ulf 0
Stromsgodset IF 1 Odd Grenland 0
Valerenga Oslo 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Stabaek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 11 8 1 2 21 13 25
-------------------------
2 Molde 11 8 0 3 22 12 24
3 FK Haugesund 11 5 5 1 19 11 20
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 4 6 1 16 9 18
-------------------------
5 Tromso 11 5 3 3 19 13 18
6 Honefoss BK 11 4 5 2 10 8 17
7 Aalesund 11 3 5 3 14 14 14
8 Valerenga Oslo 10 4 2 4 12 14 14
9 Sandnes Ulf 11 3 5 3 15 18 14
10 Viking Stavanger 11 4 2 5 9 14 14
11 Brann Bergen 11 4 1 6 19 17 13
12 Odd Grenland 11 3 4 4 14 14 13
13 Sogndal 11 3 4 4 10 13 13
14 Lillestrom 11 2 5 4 12 15 11
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 11 1 3 7 15 20 6
16 Stabaek 10 0 1 9 3 25 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 28
HÃnefoss BK v Molde (1600)
Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Postponed
Sandnes Ulf v FK Haugesund (1600)
Stabaek v Lillestrom (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Stromsgodset IF (1700)
Tromso v Brann Bergen (1700)