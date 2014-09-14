Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
IK Start 2 Stabaek 3
Molde 3 Lillestrom 2
Sandnes Ulf 0 Sarpsborg 08 2
Sogndal 1 Aalesund 1
Valerenga Oslo 4 FK Haugesund 1
Saturday, September 13
Odd Grenland 4 Viking Stavanger 1
Stromsgodset IF 1 Brann Bergen 4
Friday, September 12
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Bodo Glimt 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 23 17 5 1 52 18 56
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 23 14 6 3 40 21 48
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 12 6 5 47 37 42
-------------------------
4 Lillestrom 23 10 7 6 36 25 37
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 23 11 4 8 35 33 37
6 Valerenga Oslo 23 9 9 5 51 39 36
7 Viking Stavanger 23 7 11 5 35 31 32
8 Stabaek 23 9 3 11 37 45 30
9 Sarpsborg 08 23 7 8 8 31 39 29
10 Bodo Glimt 23 8 4 11 35 42 28
11 Aalesund 23 6 7 10 25 30 25
12 IK Start 23 7 4 12 36 48 25
13 Brann Bergen 23 6 4 13 32 40 22
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 23 5 6 12 30 38 21
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 23 5 6 12 24 37 21
16 Sandnes Ulf 23 2 8 13 18 41 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation