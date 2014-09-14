Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 IK Start 2 Stabaek 3 Molde 3 Lillestrom 2 Sandnes Ulf 0 Sarpsborg 08 2 Sogndal 1 Aalesund 1 Valerenga Oslo 4 FK Haugesund 1 Saturday, September 13 Odd Grenland 4 Viking Stavanger 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Brann Bergen 4 Friday, September 12 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Bodo Glimt 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 23 17 5 1 52 18 56 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 23 14 6 3 40 21 48 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 12 6 5 47 37 42 ------------------------- 4 Lillestrom 23 10 7 6 36 25 37 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 23 11 4 8 35 33 37 6 Valerenga Oslo 23 9 9 5 51 39 36 7 Viking Stavanger 23 7 11 5 35 31 32 8 Stabaek 23 9 3 11 37 45 30 9 Sarpsborg 08 23 7 8 8 31 39 29 10 Bodo Glimt 23 8 4 11 35 42 28 11 Aalesund 23 6 7 10 25 30 25 12 IK Start 23 7 4 12 36 48 25 13 Brann Bergen 23 6 4 13 32 40 22 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 23 5 6 12 30 38 21 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 23 5 6 12 24 37 21 16 Sandnes Ulf 23 2 8 13 18 41 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation