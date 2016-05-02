May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 2
Bodo Glimt 0 Sarpsborg 08 2
Sunday, May 1
IK Start 2 Stromsgodset IF 2
Sogndal 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Stabaek 1 Odd Grenland 2
Tromso 1 Brann Bergen 0
Viking Stavanger 3 FK Haugesund 2
Saturday, April 30
Lillestrom 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Molde 1 Aalesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 6 1 1 14 3 19
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 8 5 2 1 10 4 17
3 Molde 8 5 2 1 15 10 17
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 8 4 2 2 11 8 14
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 8 4 2 2 8 7 14
6 Lillestrom 8 3 4 1 16 10 13
7 FK Haugesund 8 4 1 3 15 12 13
8 Viking Stavanger 8 4 1 3 8 10 13
9 Sarpsborg 08 8 3 3 2 11 7 12
10 Tromso 8 2 3 3 5 13 9
11 Sogndal 8 2 2 4 4 8 8
12 Aalesund 8 2 1 5 10 10 7
13 Bodo Glimt 8 2 1 5 10 13 7
-------------------------
14 Valerenga Oslo 8 2 0 6 7 13 6
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 8 1 1 6 7 14 4
16 IK Start 8 0 4 4 5 14 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation