Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 17
Brann Bergen 1 Sarpsborg 08 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 26 20 5 1 58 20 65
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 26 15 7 4 46 25 52
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 14 6 6 53 39 48
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 26 13 5 8 41 34 44
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 26 11 7 8 38 29 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 26 10 9 7 54 44 39
7 Sarpsborg 08 27 9 9 9 37 44 36
8 IK Start 26 10 4 12 42 50 34
9 Stabaek 26 10 4 12 40 49 34
10 Viking Stavanger 26 7 11 8 37 36 32
11 Aalesund 26 7 8 11 30 35 29
12 Bodo Glimt 26 8 5 13 37 49 29
13 FK Haugesund 26 7 6 13 35 43 27
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 26 6 6 14 30 43 24
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 27 6 5 16 35 49 23
16 Sandnes Ulf 26 3 9 14 21 45 18
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
IK Start v Aalesund (1330)
Molde v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sunday, October 19
Stromsgodset IF v Lillestrom (1330)
Odd Grenland v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Sogndal (1600)
Stabaek v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Valerenga Oslo (1800)