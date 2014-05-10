May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 10 Aalesund 0 Brann Bergen 1 Bodo Glimt 2 FK Haugesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 7 6 0 1 17 4 18 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 13 7 16 3 Viking Stavanger 7 4 3 0 10 4 15 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 7 4 1 2 13 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 3 3 1 14 10 12 6 Lillestrom 7 3 2 2 9 6 11 7 Sarpsborg 08 7 3 2 2 11 10 11 8 Odd Grenland 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 9 Stabaek 7 3 0 4 9 11 9 10 Bodo Glimt 8 2 2 4 12 15 8 11 IK Start 7 2 2 3 9 12 8 12 Brann Bergen 8 2 2 4 9 15 8 13 Aalesund 8 1 3 4 6 10 6 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 8 1 2 5 8 15 5 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 7 1 2 4 7 15 5 16 Sogndal 7 1 1 5 8 15 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 11 Odd Grenland v Lillestrom (1330) Sogndal v IK Start (1600) Stabaek v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1600) Molde v Stromsgodset IF (1700) Monday, May 12 Sandnes Ulf v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)