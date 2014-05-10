May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 10
Aalesund 0 Brann Bergen 1
Bodo Glimt 2 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 7 6 0 1 17 4 18
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 13 7 16
3 Viking Stavanger 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 7 4 1 2 13 7 13
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 3 3 1 14 10 12
6 Lillestrom 7 3 2 2 9 6 11
7 Sarpsborg 08 7 3 2 2 11 10 11
8 Odd Grenland 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
9 Stabaek 7 3 0 4 9 11 9
10 Bodo Glimt 8 2 2 4 12 15 8
11 IK Start 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
12 Brann Bergen 8 2 2 4 9 15 8
13 Aalesund 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 8 1 2 5 8 15 5
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 7 1 2 4 7 15 5
16 Sogndal 7 1 1 5 8 15 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 11
Odd Grenland v Lillestrom (1330)
Sogndal v IK Start (1600)
Stabaek v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Molde v Stromsgodset IF (1700)
Monday, May 12
Sandnes Ulf v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)