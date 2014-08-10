Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
FK Haugesund 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Molde 2 Stabaek 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 IK Start 2
Sandnes Ulf 0 Lillestrom 0
Sogndal 0 Bodo Glimt 1
Saturday, August 9
Odd Grenland 1 Stromsgodset IF 0
Valerenga Oslo 2 Sarpsborg 08 2
Friday, August 8
Brann Bergen 1 Aalesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 19 13 5 1 41 16 44
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 19 11 5 3 27 16 38
3 Stromsgodset IF 19 10 4 5 29 22 34
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 9 6 4 39 32 33
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 8 3 40 29 32
6 Lillestrom 19 7 7 5 29 21 28
7 Viking Stavanger 19 6 10 3 27 21 28
8 Sarpsborg 08 19 6 7 6 27 33 25
9 Stabaek 19 7 2 10 29 37 23
10 IK Start 19 6 4 9 28 36 22
11 FK Haugesund 19 5 6 8 28 27 21
12 Bodo Glimt 19 6 3 10 27 34 21
13 Sogndal 19 5 5 9 19 28 20
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 19 4 6 9 19 24 18
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 19 4 3 12 22 34 15
16 Sandnes Ulf 19 2 5 12 14 35 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation