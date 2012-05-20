May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Sunday. Aalesund 2 Brann Bergen 0 Lillestrom 1 Sogndal 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Odd Grenland 0 Sandnes Ulf 0 Molde 2 Stabaek 0 FK Haugesund 2 Tromso 5 Viking Stavanger 1 Saturday, May 19 Fredrikstad 2 Stromsgodset IF 3 Hønefoss BK 1 Valerenga Oslo 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 10 7 1 2 20 13 22 ------------------------- 2 Molde 10 7 0 3 19 10 21 3 FK Haugesund 10 5 4 1 18 10 19 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 10 5 3 2 17 10 18 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 4 5 1 16 9 17 6 Honefoss BK 10 4 4 2 9 7 16 7 Odd Grenland 10 3 4 3 14 13 13 8 Aalesund 10 3 4 3 14 14 13 9 Valerenga Oslo 9 4 1 4 12 14 13 10 Sandnes Ulf 10 3 4 3 15 18 13 11 Sogndal 10 3 3 4 10 13 12 12 Viking Stavanger 10 3 2 5 8 14 11 13 Brann Bergen 10 3 1 6 17 17 10 14 Lillestrom 10 2 4 4 12 15 10 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 10 1 3 6 15 18 6 16 Stabaek 9 0 1 8 3 24 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation