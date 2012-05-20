May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Sunday.
Aalesund 2 Brann Bergen 0
Lillestrom 1 Sogndal 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Odd Grenland 0
Sandnes Ulf 0 Molde 2
Stabaek 0 FK Haugesund 2
Tromso 5 Viking Stavanger 1
Saturday, May 19
Fredrikstad 2 Stromsgodset IF 3
Hønefoss BK 1 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 10 7 1 2 20 13 22
-------------------------
2 Molde 10 7 0 3 19 10 21
3 FK Haugesund 10 5 4 1 18 10 19
-------------------------
4 Tromso 10 5 3 2 17 10 18
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 4 5 1 16 9 17
6 Honefoss BK 10 4 4 2 9 7 16
7 Odd Grenland 10 3 4 3 14 13 13
8 Aalesund 10 3 4 3 14 14 13
9 Valerenga Oslo 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
10 Sandnes Ulf 10 3 4 3 15 18 13
11 Sogndal 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
12 Viking Stavanger 10 3 2 5 8 14 11
13 Brann Bergen 10 3 1 6 17 17 10
14 Lillestrom 10 2 4 4 12 15 10
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 10 1 3 6 15 18 6
16 Stabaek 9 0 1 8 3 24 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation