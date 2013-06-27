OSLO, June 27 A Norwegian newspaper has offered a reward for the safe return of the head stolen from a brass statue of former Lillestrom and Norway soccer international Tom Lund.

The head of Lund, a cult hero who spent his entire career at the club, was taken from outside Lillestrom's home ground, some 20 kilometres east of the Norwegian capital Oslo.

"We will provide 25,000 crowns ($4,100) as a reward to the person or people that ensure the head of Tom Lund returns to the club and the statue," Magne Storedal, the editor of local newspaper Romerikes Blad, said in a statement.

Lund, who spent 15 years at the club between 1967 and 1982 and also had two spells as manager, was baffled by the damage.

"This goes beyond all boundaries, I can't understand it," he said.

With Lillestrom due to face local rivals Valerengen in Norway's Tippeligaen on Sunday, many suspected that Valerenga fans were behind the vandalism, but a representative of the club' fans group, "Klanen", rejected such accusations.

"Klanen does not support the beheading," spokesman Christian Kjellsen said.

"Those that cut the head off the statue of Tom Lund will get no credit around here."

Striker Lund made over 250 appearances for Lillestrom and turned out for Norway in 47 internationals. ($1 = 6.0682 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, Editing by Tom Bartlett)