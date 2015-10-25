OSLO Oct 25 Anders Konradsen struck twice against his former club Stromsgodset in a thrilling 3-3 draw that gave Rosenborg the point they needed to clinch the Norwegian title on Sunday.

With two games left to play, Rosenborg have 63 points, 10 more than second-placed Stromsgodset and 11 ahead of Stabaek, who are away to Viking Stavanger later on Sunday, in third.

With Rosenborg only needing to avoid defeat to win the league, Konradsen sent the away fans into raptures after eight minutes when he opened the scoring, but instead of that goal settling the nerves the title-chasers collapsed completely.

A brace from Stromsgodset striker Marcus Pedersen either side of a Bismarck Adjei-Boateng strike put the title celebrations on hold as Rosenborg trailed 3-1 at the break.

Midfielder Konradsen then dragged his side back into contention five minutes into the second half with a crisp finish, and four minutes later winger Yann-Erik De Lanlay volleyed home to level the scores.

The league title is the 23rd in Rosenborg's history and ends a five-year barren spell for the club that dominated Norwegian football for two decades, winning 17 championships between 1990 and 2010. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Martyn Herman)