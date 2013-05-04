OSLO May 5 Norwegian club Honefoss have fined their own goalkeeper Steve Clark for taunting opponents from a lower-division club during a penalty shoot-out.

Clark's side were held to a 1-1 draw by second division side Birkebeineren in their Norwegian Cup tie on May 1, which led to the game being decided by penalties.

The American goalkeeper then taunted Awat Peygembernejad and Anders Torgersen for missing their spot kicks as Honefoss won the shootout 3-2.

"Steve violated our ethical rules of conduct on this occasion and Honefoss BK does not want to be associated with this type of behaviour," the club said in a statement on their website (www.honefossbk.no).

"Clark would also like to apologise for his behaviour, and says that the way he behaved in the game is not representative of how he wants to be perceived as a player and a person."

The statement said Clark was also fined 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($3,500), which will be donated to charity. ($1 = 5.7949 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Nick Mulvenney)