OSLO, July 8 Norwegian Football Assocation (NFF) president Yngve Hallen said international criminal networks were behind attempts to fix matches after the association called off a league match on Sunday it suspected had been rigged.

The NFF took the unusual step of calling off the second division match between Ullensaker/Kisa and Ham Kam shortly before kickoff as authorities suspected efforts had been made to fix the result.

"Unfortunately, I can't say I'm shocked, even if I am disappointed," Hallen told reporters at a news conference at the Ullevaal Stadium in the Norwegian capital after the match was cancelled. "I'm not shocked because we see it coming closer and closer.

"There are large, international criminal networks behind this. To believe that it wouldn't strike us, who have so many games to gamble on even in lower divisions, is almost naive."

Hallen added that the NFF had contacted European soccer's governing body UEFA to inform them of their decision.

"We have been in contact with UEFA today, but this is an internal issue, since both teams are under the remit of the NFF," he said.

General secretary Kjetil Siem told reporters at the news conference: "I fear there are more matches than the ones we are focusing on now. It is not unlikely that there are multiple matches involved."

Siem added that an investigation into a third division match between Ostsiden IL and Follo FK on June 24 had revealed a link to the Ullensaker-Ham Kam game being fixed.

The game between Ostsiden and Follo ended in a 4-3 victory for Ostsiden, who came back from 3-0 down to win the match played in Fredrikstad two weeks ago.

The NFF said that irregular betting patterns had been noticed in relation to both games but that the clubs themselves were not suspected of any wrongdoing.

Earlier, Siem said in a statement that he was pleased that Follo FK had told the FA of their suspicions.

"We are pleased that Follo FK reacted quickly, and contacted us. We have also had dialogue with the police. Match-fixing is the worst thing that can affect football.

"We will now evaluate making a complaint to the police.

"It is too early to determine whether irregularities occurred or not and to what extent.

"But on the basis of the information we now have, there is reason to take the situation very seriously," he told the NFF website (www.fotball.no).

