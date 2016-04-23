AUCKLAND, April 23 Micah Lea'alafa scored twice and set up Clayton Lewis for another goal as Auckland City clinched their sixth successive Oceania Champions League title and a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Team Wellington on Saturday.

The Blues are the first side to secure a place at the seven-team tournament for the champions of FIFA's six confederations, which will be played in Japan in December and will also feature the J.League winners.

Auckland dominated the final from the outset with Lea'alafa prominent in their attack as Wellington grew increasingly frustrated with their lack of possession and territory.

That irritation boiled over when Alex Feneridis was sent off for two yellow cards in the 83rd minute, the culmination of several other flashpoints throughout the contest.

The team from New Zealand's capital had been forced to chase the match from the very beginning after Lea'alafa shook off three defenders and slotted the ball past Wellington goalkeeper Scott Basalaj in the first minute.

The 24-year-old should have added a second in the 31st minute when he found himself free on the edge of box but blasted his shot high and wide.

Portuguese forward Joao Moreira was also denied shortly before the break when he received a cross from Lea'alafa, his snap shot cannoning off the underside of the crossbar.

Moreira blasted over in the 57th minute after a quick counter attack from Ryan De Vries before Lea'alafa again jinked around defenders in the box before he squared the ball to an unmarked Lewis, who calmly slotted past Basalaj in the 67th minute.

He then completed the scoring in the 84th minute when he slotted past Basalaj after Moreira had miscued his own effort following a cross from De Vries.

Auckland City have exceeded expectations at previous Club World Cup tournaments and finished third at the 2014 edition in Morocco after they beat Mexico's Cruz Azul on penalties following an unlikely run to the semi-finals. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)