SINGAPORE Jan 26 Vietnam will stage the
Asian qualifying playoffs for the 2012 London Olympics, the
region's governing body said on Thursday.
Malaysia had originally been chosen to host the March 25-31
event, but renovations to the proposed stadium as well as the
unavailability of other venues due to domestic fixtures meant a
new destination for the three-team playoffs was required.
The runners-up from the three third-round groups will face
each other in a round-robin format with an additional match
earmarked for March 31 should two teams finish equal.
The winner of the Asian playoffs will meet Senegal, who
finished fourth in Africa's qualifying tournament for the 2012
Games.
