By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Oct 21 Manchester United
manager Alex Ferguson warned on Friday against letting England
players appear at both Euro 2012 and next year's London
Olympics, saying they needed more rest after an intense Premier
League season.
England Under-21 coach Stuart Pearce was named on Thursday
as the coach of the British team at next year's London Games and
while he will select mainly Under-23 players, the rules allow
for three over-age players to be included.
The English FA, operating the British team under the
auspices of the British Olympic Association (BOA), said on
Thursday that Pearce could pick any eligible players for his
squad, and while it is doubtful that any players involved in the
European Championships would also play in the Olympics, it
remains a remote possibility.
The Euros run from June 8-July 1, with the Olympic soccer
tournament beginning on July 25 and ending on August 11 and
United have several England players who could conceivably be
involved in both competitions, including youngsters Tom
Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Phil Jones and even striker Wayne
Rooney.
British media widely reported Rooney, who is banned for the
group stage of Euro 2012 after a red card in their final
qualifier, could be involved in the Olympic team but those
reports were strongly denied by the FA in a statement on Friday.
The newspaper reports were based on a loose interpretation
of what Adrian Bevington, the managing director of Club England,
said on Thursday when Pearce was named as coach.
Bevington commented: "We are aware of the challenges that
playing in the Euros and the Olympics would present to any
player, but we are not going to lock ourselves into a situation
where we say if you go to one, you can't go to another."
However, the FA moved quickly to clarify their stance.
"At no time during Thursday's media conference to announce
the Team GB Olympic Coaches did The FA representatives at any
stage suggest or propose the names of Wayne Rooney, any
Manchester United player or Jack Wilshere as possible members in
the Olympics squad," a statement said.
"Furthermore, The FA did not say players would be selected
for both tournaments, but stated clearly the organisation would
not be locked into a policy of ruling it out.
"We also made it very clear the need for sensible dialogue
with clubs, players and representatives and that everything
would be handled with common sense."
Other United players, who do not play for England, could be
called up to the British Olympic team which would put a strain
on United's pre-season preparations.
They include Scotland's Darren Fletcher, Northern Ireland's
Jonny Evans and Welsh veteran Ryan Giggs, even though the Wales,
Northern Ireland and Scotland FAs have all said they do not want
their players involved in the British team as they fear it will
compromise their independent status within FIFA.
EXACTING SEASON
Ferguson told reporters on Friday: "This is spurred by
Argentina in the last Olympics, and Nigeria, playing their
strongest teams, that's where it's come from."
"It's given the British Olympic team an opening to start
thinking in the same way.
"But we have a different type of football to abroad, as
everyone knows the intensity of the English game is second to
none, it's an exhausting and exacting season."
Unlike many other European leagues, the Premier League does
not stop for a winter break and the game is often played at a
higher tempo than in other countries.
"That's why I keep saying I never expect England to do well
at a European championship or a world championship because the
players have gone through a hell of a season," Ferguson said.
"It's exactly the same with the Olympics -- I don't see how
they can possibly get players to raise the bar after the season
they have in our game.
"They need the rest, they need the pre-season training, they
need the recovery and recuperation from injuries, small injuries
they carry right through the season.
"I am sure what I am saying won't make any difference but it
is a fact."
Ferguson was briefly touted as a possible coach of the
British team but the idea never materialised unlike in 1948 when
Matt Busby, another Scot who managed United, coached the British
team in the last London Olympics.
