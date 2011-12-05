(Fixes dateline)
ZURICH Dec 5 FIFA said on Monday that
its former president Joao Havelange had resigned as a member of
the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
"FIFA has taken note of Joao Havelange's resignation as IOC
Member and the fact that the IOC has closed the case
accordingly," FIFA said in a statement sent to Reuters.
"Regarding FIFA matters, it is important to note that Joao
Havelange was appointed Honorary President by the FIFA Congress
on June 8, 1998. FIFA cannot speculate on any decisions made by
Mr Havelange."
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Brian Homewood; Editing by
Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories