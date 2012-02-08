Feb 8 Iraq have had a 2-0 Olympic qualifying win over the United Arab Emirates taken away after fielding an ineligible player in their Nov 27 match in Doha, Asian officials said on Wednesday.

The Emirates were awarded the three points and a 3-0 victory, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said.

Iraq defender Jasim Faisal should have been suspended for the the Group B game, according to the AFC's disciplinary panel.

Faisal had been booked against Iran in the second round of qualifiers before he picking up another yellow card in the third round against Australia, earning him a suspension.

Iraq, who dropped to the foot of Group B, were also fined 7,000 Swiss Francs (around $7600). (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)