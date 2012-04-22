LONDON, April 22 Manchester United manager Alex
Ferguson is fuming after being told Wayne Rooney is on the
shortlist for the Great Britain squad at the London Olympics
despite the striker being widely expected to go to Euro 2012
with England.
Soccer bosses had agreed that any player turning out for
England in June would not be considered for the July and August
Olympic Games but Rooney is suspended for the first two Euro
matches.
"It's serious, this is the start of the season we are
talking about. It's ridiculous," Ferguson told British
newspapers on Sunday, annoyed that Rooney and nine other United
players are on the 80-man shortlist drawn up by Games coach
Stuart Pearce, who is also caretaker England manager.
The Olympic tournament will finish just weeks before the
start of the Premier League season.
Three over-23 players are allowed in the final Olympic
18-man squad with United's Welsh winger Ryan Giggs and former
midfielder David Beckham likely to be included.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)