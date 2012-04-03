CHIBA, Japan, April 3 United States, the Olympic
women's soccer champions, overpowered Brazil 3-0 in a match at
the Kirin Cup on Tuesday that was played before a typhoon was
due to hit Japan's east coast.
Brazil were no match for the world's number one side, who
also held Japan to a 1-1 draw in the tri-nation competition at
the weekend, in a game held four hours early because of the
dangerous storm coming in from the Pacific.
Carli Lloyd, Shannon Boxx and Amy Rodriguez all got on the
scoresheet in an easy win for the U.S. who are desperate to
retain their title at the London Games that start in July after
being beaten by Japan in the 2011 World Cup final in Frankfurt.
Lloyd smashed in an 18th-minute opener from close range
before Boxx headed home Lauren Cheney's free kick less than five
minutes later.
Rodriguez completed the scoring in the 83rd minute after
another Cheney free kick triggered panic in Brazil's defence.
U.S. coach Pia Sundhage told reporters: "We looked good at
set pieces and that's something we talked about so I'm happy
about that.
"Playing teams like Japan and Brazil is always good
preparation for the Olympics."
Japan are ranked third in the world, behind the U.S. and
Germany, while Brazil are ranked fourth.
Only around 500 people watched the game due to the storm
warnings.
Brazil were missing five-times FIFA Women's World Player of
the Year Marta, on club duty in Sweden.
"It wasn't our best squad so we knew it would be a tough
match," Brazil coach Jorge Barcellos said. "We wanted to give
some younger players a chance before the Olympics."
Japan take on Brazil in the tournament's final game on
Thursday.
