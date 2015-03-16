KARACHI, March 16 Pakistan will take on Yemen behind closed doors in the second leg of their 2018 World Cup pre-qualifying match on Tuesday after violence erupted in Lahore following suicide bombings at two churches.

A senior official of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) told Reuters that FIFA had given the go ahead for the match.

"But due to security reasons it will be held behind closed doors with no spectators allowed inside the Punjab stadium," Ahmed Yar Lodhi said.

The Yemen team has already landed in Lahore for the match after beating Pakistan 3-1 in the first leg.

Pakistan has never won a World Cup qualifying match.

Violence and protests erupted in Lahore after 14 people were killed and dozens injured in the suicide bombings. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)