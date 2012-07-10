ASUNCION, July 10 Uruguayan Gerardo Pelusso was named on Tuesday as the coach who will attempt to put Paraguay back on track in South America's 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

The 58-year-old Pelusso, who has left Paraguayan first division side Olimpia to take charge of the ailing national team, replaces the sacked Francisco Arce.

“"We wanted a coach who was working in the domestic game. I think he knows the scene and was the only candidate we had," Paraguayan Football Association president Juan Angel Napout told Primero de Marzo radio station.

Paraguay, quarter-finalists at the last World Cup in South Africa two years ago, are one point from bottom of the South American group with four points from five matches before their next qualifier in Argentina in September. (Reporting by Didier Cristaldo; writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Ed Osmond)