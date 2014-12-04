ASUNCION Dec 4 Paraguay named Argentine Ramon Diaz, who won the Argentine league title with River Plate this year, as their coach on Thursday.

"Ramon Diaz and the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) have sealed a four-year work accord," APF president Alejandro Dominguez told a news conference in the capital.

"It's one of the biggest challenges of my career There's a lot of work to do," said former River, Inter Milan, Monaco and Argentina striker Diaz.

Diaz takes over from caretaker coach Victor Genes, who had been in charge since Uruguayan Gerardo Pelusso was sacked in late 2013 after Paraguay failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Brazil.

Paraguay achieved their best World Cup placing in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals in South Africa under Argentine Gerardo Martino, who is now in charge of his home country. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)