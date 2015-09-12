ASUNCION, Sept 12 Paraguayan league leaders Olimpia were greeted by four toads, each with red ribbons tied around them, in the changing room when they visited Deportivo Santini on Friday night.

The Olimpia delegation also complained of a strong odour of medicine when they arrived at the Juan Jose Vazquez stadium for their Paraguayan league match.

Paraguayan media suggested that supporters of the home team had placed the toads in different parts of the dressing room to bring bad luck to the visitors. At least one of the toads was dead, reports said.

"I've been told about this but I don't know who did it," Santini president Nestor Arevalos told Radio Monumental. "I don't believe in these things, for me it's eleven players against eleven players."

The match was the first to be played under floodlights at Santini's tiny Juan Jose Vazquez stadium in the department of San Pedro.

However, Olimpia poured cold water on the celebrations by winning 4-0, leaving them four points clear of Cerro Porteno at the top of the table. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)