May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 4 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Sol de America 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpia 18 11 1 6 46 25 34 ------------------------- 2 Libertad 18 11 1 6 34 23 34 3 Sol de America 19 9 7 3 36 29 34 4 Guarani 18 8 4 6 28 26 28 5 Rubio Nu 17 8 3 6 25 22 27 6 Cerro Porteno 17 7 3 7 31 25 24 7 Sportivo Luqueno 19 6 6 7 25 27 24 8 Deportivo Capiata 18 6 5 7 36 37 23 9 General Diaz 18 6 4 8 27 35 22 10 Nacional A. 18 6 3 9 30 34 21 11 General Caballero 18 5 4 9 28 39 19 12 River Plate 18 2 5 11 13 37 11 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Wednesday, May 4 General Diaz v Nacional A. (2200) Guarani v Rubio Nu (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 4 Cerro Porteno v Libertad (2315) Thursday, May 5 River Plate v Deportivo Capiata (2300) General Caballero v Olimpia (2315) Saturday, May 7 Nacional A. v Cerro Porteno (2210) Sunday, May 8 Rubio Nu v River Plate (2100) Sol de America v General Caballero (2110) Libertad v Sportivo Luqueno (2315) Monday, May 9 Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2200) Olimpia v Guarani (2315)