Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Monday
Monday, November 24
Guarani 4 General Diaz 2
Sportivo Luqueno 1 Cerro Porteno 0
Sunday, November 23
12 de Octubre 0 Libertad 2
3 de Febrero 2 Deportivo Capiata 1
Saturday, November 22
Olimpia 0 Club Rubio Nu 0
Nacional A. 0 Sol de America 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 20 12 4 4 39 18 40
2 Cerro Porteno 20 11 5 4 40 20 38
3 Guarani 20 10 5 5 41 27 35
4 Sportivo Luqueno 20 9 7 4 24 22 34
5 Nacional A. 20 9 5 6 18 17 32
6 Olimpia 20 8 6 6 25 17 30
7 3 de Febrero 20 7 4 9 22 30 25
8 Sol de America 20 6 6 8 24 29 24
9 General Diaz 20 6 5 9 22 32 23
10 Deportivo Capiata 20 5 4 11 22 34 19
11 12 de Octubre 20 4 3 13 22 37 15
12 Club Rubio Nu 20 2 8 10 16 32 14