UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Deportivo Capiata 1 Olimpia 0 Friday, October 28 River Plate 0 Rubio Nu 2 General Caballero 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 15 11 2 2 18 9 35 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 16 10 4 2 31 15 34 3 Deportivo Capiata 16 6 5 5 19 18 23 4 Cerro Porteno 13 6 4 3 28 17 22 5 Libertad 15 5 5 5 20 17 20 6 Sportivo Luqueno 15 5 5 5 14 20 20 7 Sol de America 14 5 4 5 19 19 19 8 Nacional A. 15 5 3 7 21 27 18 9 General Diaz 15 4 5 6 15 17 17 10 General Caballero 16 3 6 7 17 26 15 11 Rubio Nu 16 3 4 9 12 19 13 12 River Plate 16 3 3 10 21 31 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Cerro Porteno v Guarani (0010) Nacional A. v Libertad (2100) Sol de America v General Diaz (2310)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.