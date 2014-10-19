Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
3 de Febrero 0 12 de Octubre 2
Olimpia 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Saturday, October 18
Deportivo Capiata 1 Cerro Porteno 1
Friday, October 17
Club Rubio Nu 1 Sol de America 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 14 8 3 3 25 12 27
2 Guarani 13 7 4 2 25 12 25
3 Libertad 13 6 3 4 20 15 21
4 Olimpia 14 6 3 5 18 14 21
5 Sportivo Luqueno 14 5 6 3 17 17 21
6 Nacional A. 12 6 2 4 12 11 20
7 General Diaz 13 5 3 5 16 17 18
8 3 de Febrero 14 5 3 6 14 17 18
9 12 de Octubre 13 4 3 6 16 21 15
10 Deportivo Capiata 13 3 3 7 13 20 12
11 Club Rubio Nu 13 2 5 6 12 20 11
12 Sol de America 14 2 4 8 11 23 10
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Libertad v General Diaz (2240)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 20
Guarani v Nacional A. (2200)
Wednesday, October 22
Cerro Porteno v Club Rubio Nu
General Diaz v 12 de Octubre
Libertad v Deportivo Capiata
Nacional A. v Olimpia
Sol de America v Guarani
Sportivo Luqueno v 3 de Febrero