Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Monday, October 20
Guarani 0 Nacional A. 0
Sunday, October 19
3 de Febrero 0 12 de Octubre 2
Libertad 6 General Diaz 0
Olimpia 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Saturday, October 18
Deportivo Capiata 1 Cerro Porteno 1
Friday, October 17
Club Rubio Nu 1 Sol de America 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 14 8 3 3 25 12 27
2 Guarani 14 7 5 2 25 12 26
3 Libertad 14 7 3 4 26 15 24
4 Olimpia 14 6 3 5 18 14 21
5 Nacional A. 13 6 3 4 12 11 21
6 Sportivo Luqueno 14 5 6 3 17 17 21
7 3 de Febrero 14 5 3 6 14 17 18
8 General Diaz 14 5 3 6 16 23 18
9 12 de Octubre 13 4 3 6 16 21 15
10 Deportivo Capiata 13 3 3 7 13 20 12
11 Club Rubio Nu 13 2 5 6 12 20 11
12 Sol de America 14 2 4 8 11 23 10
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 22
General Diaz v 12 de Octubre
Nacional A. v Olimpia
Sol de America v Guarani
Sportivo Luqueno v 3 de Febrero