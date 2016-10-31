Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 30
Sol de America 0 General Diaz 1
Nacional A. 1 Libertad 2
Saturday, October 29
Cerro Porteno 1 Guarani 3
Deportivo Capiata 1 Olimpia 0
Friday, October 28
River Plate 0 Rubio Nu 2
General Caballero 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 16 12 2 2 21 10 38
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 16 10 4 2 31 15 34
3 Libertad 16 6 5 5 22 18 23
4 Deportivo Capiata 16 6 5 5 19 18 23
5 Cerro Porteno 14 6 4 4 29 20 22
6 General Diaz 16 5 5 6 16 17 20
7 Sportivo Luqueno 15 5 5 5 14 20 20
8 Sol de America 15 5 4 6 19 20 19
9 Nacional A. 16 5 3 8 22 29 18
10 General Caballero 16 3 6 7 17 26 15
11 Rubio Nu 16 3 4 9 12 19 13
12 River Plate 16 3 3 10 21 31 12
1: Copa Libertadores