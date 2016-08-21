Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Cerro Porteno 1 General Caballero 2 Saturday, August 20 General Diaz 1 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Nacional A. 3 Olimpia 4 Friday, August 19 Deportivo Capiata 0 River Plate 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpia 8 5 3 0 13 4 18 ------------------------- 2 Sol de America 7 4 1 2 14 9 13 3 Guarani 7 4 1 2 6 6 13 4 Sportivo Luqueno 8 3 3 2 9 9 12 5 Libertad 7 3 2 2 10 8 11 6 Deportivo Capiata 8 3 2 3 7 12 11 7 Cerro Porteno 8 2 3 3 14 11 9 8 General Diaz 8 2 3 3 7 8 9 9 Rubio Nu 7 2 2 3 8 8 8 10 General Caballero 8 1 5 2 7 8 8 11 River Plate 8 1 3 4 6 12 6 12 Nacional A. 8 1 2 5 10 16 5 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Libertad v Guarani (2220) Monday, August 22 Sol de America v Rubio Nu (2310)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)